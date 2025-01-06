M6 travel chaos after broken down lorry causes 60 minute delays and tailbacks

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 6th Jan 2025, 14:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A broken down lorry on the M6 is causing 60 minute delays and five miles of congestion.

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “There are 60 minute delays on the M6 south between J19 and J 18 following a broken down lorry in lane 3.”

Traffic officers are on the scene awaiting recovery.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and a tailback of traffic congestion on approach to the closure.

Related topics:Traffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice