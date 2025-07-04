Breaking
M6 traffic chaos as crash causes 45 minute delays for motorists
Motorists on the M6 in Lancashire are facing delays of at least 45 minutes this afternoon following a crash.
There are delays of at least 45 minutes on the M6 southbound between J33 (Lancaster) and J32 (Preston) following a collision which has since cleared.
A spokesperson for National Highways North West said that delays should now start to ease and thanked motorists for their patience.
Where possible, motorists should find an alternative route.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.