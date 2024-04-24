M6 southbound closed after lorry crashes through central reservation near Borwick
Police anticipated the motorway would be “closed for some time”.
The M6 southbound was closed near Lancaster after a lorry crashed through the central reservation.
The southbound carriageway was closed between junctions 36 (Crooklands) and 35 (Carnforth) at approximately 6pm on Wednesday.
One lane was also closed on the northbound carriageway.
National Highways said this was “due to a lorry which has crossed through the central reservation.”
Lancashire Police said they anticipated the motorway would be “closed for some time”.
