M6 reopens after Lancashire crash causes 90 minute delays from Preston to Charnock Richard Services
Three of the motorway’s four lanes (1, 2 and 3) were closed for nearly two hours between junctions 31 and 31A while emergency services attended the scene from 6.50am to 8.46am.
Northbound traffic was forced into one lane, causing a 12-mile queue of slow-moving congestion from Preston back to Charnock Richard Services.
National Highways reported delays of around 90 minutes while its officers arranged recovery for the six vehicles involved in the incident.
Lancashire Police said one person suffered ‘minor injury in the rush-hour collision.
Drivers on the M61 also faced 45-minute delays from Preston back to junction 6 at Horwich as a result of the crash.
In a Facebook update, the force said: “We let you know earlier that lanes 1, 2 and 3 on M6 Northbound between junctions 31 and 31A were closed due to a road traffic collision.