The collision, involving a car and a lorry, happened on the southbound carriageway near Shevington at around 12.30pm on Tuesday (January 23).

No one was injured in the collision but the lorry struck the concrete central reservation barrier, leading to the closure of the motorway for the rest of the day.

The M6 reopened at 4.44am this morning with barrier repair works and resurfacing completed. All lanes are currently open.

The collision happened on the southbound carriageway near Shevington (Credit: National Highways)

A large amount of oil and diesel fuel was spilled along 150 metres and across all three lanes, as well as the hard shoulder of the southbound carriageway.

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The whole of the southbound carriageway is likely to be closed for several hours for repairs and tackling the oil spill.

"National Highways staff will be working at the scene over the next few hours to clear the debris and oil spill and assess if the carriageway needs to be resurfaced - itself likely to take several hours if required."

The third lane of the northbound carriageway was also closed at the scene while the damage to the barrier was assessed.

Traffic officers were called to the scene to help free drivers stuck between junction 27 and the incident.

Electronic signs across the local and regional motorway network were also set to advise drivers of the closure.

Long delays were building in the area following the closure (Credit: AA)

Drivers heading out of Lancashire into Greater Manchester were advised to avoid this section of the M6, delay their journeys or seek an alternative route.

Motorists were urged to use the M61 southbound from junction 30 and junction 29 of the M6 for those on through-journeys.