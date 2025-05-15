Police have confirmed the M6 is now fully open in Preston after a serious crash this morning.

All lanes have reopened and traffic is moving freely after a crash on the northbound carriageway shortly before 6am.

Lancashire Police said the collision involved a van and a lorry, with a woman in her 40s taken to Royal Preston Hospital in a serious condition.

Northbound traffic was stopped for more than 30 minutes on approach to the scene near Junction 32 (M55, A6) before being diverted off the M6 at the Fulwood and Longridge junction as emergency services worked at the scene.

One lane was reopened by 7am and this was followed by the opening of lane 2 at around 7.30am. A full reopening was confirmed shortly after 8am.

The scene of the crash on the M6 near junction 32 (M55, A6) in Preston at 7am this morning (Thursday, May 15) | National Highways

The lane closures caused hours of congestion and queuing traffic back to junction 29 at Bamber Bridge.

There were also delays on the M61 northbound where it joins the M6 and a knock-on effect around the Preston area with delays on Higher Walton Road, London Road, the A59 and Garstang Road.