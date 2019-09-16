M6 north slip road reopened after car fire

Have your say

A slip road on the M6 northbound had been closed after a car fire.



Traffic was at a standstill while emergency services dealt with a car fire on the slip road between J31 and J31A.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that three fire engines, two from Preston and one from Fulwood doused the fire, and the slip road has now reopened.

The driver of the car is reported to be uninjured, and was out of the vehicle when firefighters arrived.

According to Highways England, traffic conditions have returned to normal.