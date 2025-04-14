M6 LIVE: Latest updates after lorry fire shuts motorway
The northbound carriageway has been shut since 2am after a fire between junction 22 for the Winwick Interchange in Cheshire and junction 23 for Haydock Island.
Diversions are in place and National Highways have warned motorists to expect delays during the morning rush hour.
Manchester Fire & Rescue, Greater Manchester Police and National Highways Traffic Officers are in attendance.
The closure is expected to remain in place for several hours due to the likelihood of carriageway repairs once the fire has been extinguished.
M6 to reopen by 3pm, say Highways
National Highways have warned that the closed stretch of M6 north of Warrington might remain shut until 3pm.
Recovery work is ongoing at the scene between J22 (Winwick Interchange) to J23 (East Lancs Road / Haydock).
National Highways say they expect normal traffic conditions to resume no earlier than mid-afternoon.
Recovery work ongoing
Latest update from National Highways:
Slow traffic due to recovery work and earlier vehicle fire from J22 A49 Winwick Link Road (Newton Le Willows) to J23 A580 East Lancashire Road (Haydock).
M6 Northbound entry slip road closed due to the problems further ahead at J21A M62 (Croft Interchange).
Pictures from the scene
National Highways has released the latest picture from the scene.
One of the pictures shows a lorry on fire, while the second was taken after most of it was extinguished.
Rush hour queues grow as M6 closure causes widespread delays
Drivers heading north on the M6 this morning are facing heavy traffic as the motorway remains shut between junctions 22 (Winwick) and 23 (Haydock Island) following a lorry fire overnight.
Queues are stretching back to junction 21A for the M62, while traffic on the southbound side is also slowing down as vehicles pass the scene. Inrix reports delays back to junction 23 on that carriageway.
National Highways has warned the closure could remain in place for several more hours while repairs are carried out.
Diversion routes congested
Surrounding routes are now seeing knock-on delays as drivers attempt to avoid the M6 closure.
According to traffic monitoring service Inrix, there are 30-minute delays on the A49 in Newton-le-Willows, with congestion building throughout the morning.
Further queues are also forming on the A579 heading towards the East Lancs Road, where drivers are following the official diversion route.
Delays here are currently estimated at around 15 minutes.
Diversion Route
Road users are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M6 at J22
- At the A579A572 junction turn right onto the A572 northbound
- At the A572/B5207 junction turn left onto the B5207 northbound
- At the B5207/A580 junction turn right onto the A580 westbound
- At the A580/M6 junction turn left onto the Gyratory and take the 4th exit to re-join the M6
