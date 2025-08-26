M6 drivers warned they face prosecution for ignoring red X sign after Preston motorway crash

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:46 BST
Drivers who ignored a red X warning after a crash on the M6 in Preston can expect to be prosecuted, warned police.

Emergency services were called to the scene close to junction 32 (M55) on Monday evening (August 25).

The crash led to lane closures while police and paramedics worked at the scene, with red X symbols alerting drivers to the closed parts of the carriageway.

Police have warned drivers who ignored a 'red X warning' after a crash on the M6 on bank holiday Monday (August 25) will now face prosecution | Lancashire Police
Police have warned drivers who ignored a 'red X warning' after a crash on the M6 on bank holiday Monday (August 25) will now face prosecution | Lancashire Police

A red X symbol on a motorway indicates the lane is closed, and you must not enter it. Drivers should move to an open lane, and failing to do so is considered dangerous and illegal, with potential consequences including fines and licence points.

Lancashire Police said a number of M6 drivers ignored the symbol on Monday and can expect to receive a 'Notice of Intended Prosecution' in the post.

A force spokesperson said: “For all the people who contravened the red “X” on the motorway this evening at a Road Traffic Collision prior to Junction 32 of the M6, you can wait to receive your Notice of Intended Prosecution in the post.

“Failure to provide driver details leads to 6 points on your driving licence and a large fine.”

