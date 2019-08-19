M6 drivers face delays of 45 minutes and 14 miles of congestion after five-car crash

Have your say

Motorists stuck in a 14-mile tailback face delays of up to 45 minutes on the M6 northbound this afternoon.



Traffic is moving slowly between junctions 27 (Standish) and 31 (Tickled Trout, Preston) following a five-car crash this morning (August 19).

The crash happened between junctions 29 (Bamber Bridge) and 31 (Salmesbury Interchange) shortly before 11.30am.

Police were forced to close two lanes whilst emergency services attended the scene.

North West Ambulance Service said a woman has been taken to Royal Preston Hospital for treatment, but her injuries are not described as major trauma.

Highways England said all lanes are now clear, but significant delays remain with 14-miles of slow-moving traffic on the northbound carriageway.

A five-car crash on the M6 northbound at 11.30am this morning (August 19) has led to a 14-mile tailback between Standish and Preston this afternoon

The agency said it expects normal traffic conditions to return by 2.45pm, with current delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.

READ MORE: Woman taken to hospital after five-car crash on M6 near Preston

Speed limits are in force between junctions 28 (Leyland) and 31 (Trickled Trout, Preston).