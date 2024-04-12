M6 diversions in place after lorry crash shuts motorway between Tebay Services and Penrith
and live on Freeview channel 276
Diversions are in place after a lorry crash on the M6 earlier this morning.
“Long delays are expected,” say police, as the northbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 39 (Shap) and 40 (Penrith) in Cumbria.
A lorry heading south overturned at around 9am and crashed through the central reservation barrier onto the northbound carriageway, spilling its load and leaking fuel.
Police are warning of long delays throughout the day as recovery efforts continue.
After the lorry is removed, National Highways say they will need to clean up the carriageway and repair the damaged barriers before lanes can safely be reopened.
Some motorists say they have been trapped within the closure for two hours. Diversions are now in place on approach.
You can read our full report on the crash and see more pictures from the scene here.
Diversion Route
- Exit the M6 at J39 and turn left onto the B6261 westbound.
- Turn right at the junction B6261/A6 and head northbound.
- Continue north on the A6 through Shap, Hackthorpe, Clifton and Eamont Bridge.
- At Kemplay Bank roundabout take the first exit onto the A66 westbound and then re-join the M6 at J40.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.