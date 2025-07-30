There are delays on the M6 after a ‘multi-vehicle crash’ in Preston this morning.

UPDATE, 8am: Collision cleared and all lanes now open on the M6 northbound between J31 and J31A.

There are still delays of around 30 minutes on approach to the scene, with approximately 7 miles of congestion back to junction 28 at Leyland. The M61 was also congested during the temporary closure.

The northbound carriageway is closed between J31 and J31A and emergency services are at the scene | Submitted

What happened?

All northbound traffic was stopped and held at around 6.45am after a multi-vehicle crash between junctions J31 (A59 Preston New Road, Samlesbury) and J31A (B6242 Bluebell Way, Longridge).

Multiple police, fire and ambulance crews attended the scene. There are no details on any injuries at this stage.

Lane 1 remained closed until shortly before 8am while emergency services worked at the scene and National Highways teams cleared the carriageway.

There are approximately 30 minute delays on approach to the scene, with congestion spanning around seven miles back to Leyland (junction 28).

A spokesperson for the force said: “In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and avoiding the area, driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.

“As always, thank you for your patience and stay safe if you’re out and about today.”