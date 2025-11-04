A crash on the M6 is currently causing a backlog of traffic as emergency services deal with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Traffic, which had temporarily stopped on the M6 earlier southbound between J31 Preston and J30 BamberBridge due to the collision, has since been released.

Traffic, which had temporarily stopped on the M6 earlier southbound between J31 Preston and J30 Bamber Bridge due to the collision, has since been released. | Motorway Cameras

Emergency services are working on scene and four lanes remain closed while they are in attendance.

There are currently delays of at least 20 minutes in the area.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route where possible.