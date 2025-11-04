Breaking

M6 crash causes backlog of traffic and four lane closures as emergency services deal with incident

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 19:06 GMT
Updated 4th Nov 2025, 19:06 GMT
A crash on the M6 is currently causing a backlog of traffic as emergency services deal with the incident.

Traffic, which had temporarily stopped on the M6 earlier southbound between J31 Preston and J30 BamberBridge due to the collision, has since been released.

Traffic, which had temporarily stopped on the M6 earlier southbound between J31 Preston and J30 Bamber Bridge due to the collision, has since been released. | Motorway Cameras

Emergency services are working on scene and four lanes remain closed while they are in attendance.

There are currently delays of at least 20 minutes in the area.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek an alternative route where possible.

