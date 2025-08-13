M6 delays after Lancashire Police chase 'stolen car' on motorway in Preston
Northbound traffic is said to be slow-moving between junctions 30 (Blacow Bridge Interchange) and 31 (Preston) after a dramatic pursuit along the motorway earlier today.
Lancashire Police said the driver was pursued and stopped on the motorway near junction 32 at around 10.30am.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
The force said it was made aware of a car that was reported stolen in Greater Manchester. It was later spotted on the motorway in Preston and the force gave chase, with a police helicopter joining the pursuit.
The driver was ‘boxed in’ and forced to a stop on the hard-shoulder. Lancashire Police said no arrests were made and the incident has since been ‘resolved’.
There are also reports of congestion near Lancaster, between junctions 32 and 33, where one lane is closed while a lorry has a tyre changed on the hard-shoulder.
Normal traffic conditions are expected to resume by 2pm, said National Highways in its latest update this afternoon.