M6 northbound closed at Leyland due to fuel spillage on motorway
Police have blocked off junction 28 near Leyland Hotel in Leyland Way after a fuel spillage this morning.
The incident happened at around 8.30am and is ongoing, though traffic is reportedly coping well.
Leyland Way was also closed but has since reopened. However, the slip road for the northbound M6 remains closed and is expected to remain shut for some time, say police.
A police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we told you about a road closure on Leyland Way Leyland, due to a fuel spillage.
“Just to update you: Leyland Way has s re-opened, however the entry slip to junction 28 remains closed, and will remain closed for a while.
“We will bring you an update when we are able.”
Those wanting to take the M6 towards Preston are being diverted along Wigan Road to the A6 in Bamber Bridge where they can rejoin at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange).
National Highways said the Leyland slip road will need to be treated before it can be safely reopened, with the agency estimating a reopening time of around 2pm.
