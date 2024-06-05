Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The M6 northbound is closed at Leyland due to a ‘slippery slip road’.

Police have blocked off junction 28 near Leyland Hotel in Leyland Way after a fuel spillage this morning.

The incident happened at around 8.30am and is ongoing, though traffic is reportedly coping well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leyland Way was also closed but has since reopened. However, the slip road for the northbound M6 remains closed and is expected to remain shut for some time, say police.

The M6 northbound slip road in Leyland (junction 28) is closed due to a shed load on the motorway

A police spokesperson said: “Earlier today we told you about a road closure on Leyland Way Leyland, due to a fuel spillage.

“Just to update you: Leyland Way has s re-opened, however the entry slip to junction 28 remains closed, and will remain closed for a while.

“We will bring you an update when we are able.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those wanting to take the M6 towards Preston are being diverted along Wigan Road to the A6 in Bamber Bridge where they can rejoin at junction 29 (Bamber Bridge Interchange).