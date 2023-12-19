Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Update - 9.05am: The M61 is now CLOSED southbound between the M6 near Bamber Bridge and J9 M65 due to a second crash this morning. There are currently long delays of at least 75 minutes on the M6 southbound between J32 and J31a.

National Highways expects the carriageway to remain closed until around 10.30am. It follows delays on the motorway network around Preston after an earlier rush hour crash on the M61 this morning (Tuesday, December 19).

Two lanes were closed on M61 southbound from M6 junction 30 to junction 9 (M65 J2 Clayton Brook), while emergency services worked at the scene.

It has caused queueing traffic around the motorway interchange, with congestion made worse by the second crash.

To make matters worse, there is heavy congestion on the M6 southbound between junctions J32 and J29 through Preston. Currently there are delays of around 50 minutes against expected traffic conditions. There is also queueing traffic on M65 westbound from J4 A666 Earcroft Way (Darwen / Blackburn South) to J3 A674 Chorley Road (Blackburn West / Wheelton).