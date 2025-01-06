Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A two vehicle collision on the M56 has caused two lanes to shuts and a queue of traffic.

The collision involving a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a car on the M56 eastbound within J11 has closed two lanes.

A spokesperson for National Highways North-West said: “2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M56 eastbound within J11 #Warrington due to a collision involving an HGV and a car.

“Thankfully there were no injuries during this collision, specialist recovery is on scene working to clear the HGV.”

They added to expect delays of at least 90 minutes on approach.