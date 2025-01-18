Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lytham petrol station will become a ‘Eurogarage’ after Lancashire billionaire Zuber Issa agreed a deal to buy 98 forecourts from Applegreen.

The Blackburn businessman is eager to build on his own fuel station empire, EG On The Move, separate from his brother Mohsin and their EG Group.

The sale of the 98 Applegreen forecourts is expected to be completed at the end of January, and will see EG On The Move’s estate grow to almost 150 sites.

As of December 2024, the business had 45 forecourt sites in the UK, consisting of 34 acquisitions from the brothers’ EG Group, and 11 new site openings .

Lytham Petrol Station in Preston Road is one of 98 petrol stations taken over by EG On The Move from Applegreen | Google

EG On The Move also recently signed a new franchise agreement with the Co-op to supply seven newly built stores. It also works with Spar, and it’s likely the Preston Road petrol station will see one of the convenience stores take over the forecourt shop.

Staff at the Lytham filling station, along with more than 1,140 staff employed by Applegreen at forecourts across the UK, will be retained by EG On The Move.

The amount EG On The Move paid for the Applegreen forecourt estate has not been disclosed at this stage.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa, from Blackburn, are believed to have a net worth of around £5billion | UGC

Who are Lancashire’s Issa brothers?

Brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa bought Asda from Walmart in 2020, in a £6.8billion deal with the backing of TDR Capital.

Zuber Issa sold his stake in Asda TDR Capital in June 2024 and said he would step down as co-chief executive of EG Group after reaching an agreement to buy its remaining UK forecourt business and some food service sites for £228 million.

Zuber ha retained his shareholding in EG Group and continued as a non-executive director, while his brother Mohsin is now sole chief executive.

The brothers are believed to have a collective a net worth of around £5billion.