Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 111 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

1 . Preston & South Ribble roadworks Major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1.

2 . Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig When: Nov 25-Nov 27

3 . London Road, Preston What: Lane closure Why: [Section 50] To excavate the footway and carriageway and complete the road crossing to supply the new EV charges on the car park When: Nov 25-Dec 6