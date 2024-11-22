Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
As there are 111 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.
So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:
1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks
Major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1. | Google Maps
2. Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh
What: Two-way signals
Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig
When: Nov 25-Nov 27 | Google Maps
3. London Road, Preston
What: Lane closure
Why: [Section 50] To excavate the footway and carriageway and complete the road crossing to supply the new EV charges on the car park
When: Nov 25-Dec 6 | Google Maps
4. Blackpool Road, Preston
What: Multi-way signals
Why: Upgade to traffic signal equipment and all assosicated equipment including ducting. works to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC
When: Nov 25-Dec 13 | Google Maps
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.