Lots of temp traffic lights & other major roadworks starting in Preston & South RibblePreston & South Ribble

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 14:04 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 14:05 GMT

This week, numerous roadworks are beginning across Preston and South Ribble, including a dozen temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and one month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 111 roadworks beginning between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Major roadworks starting in Preston & South Ribble between Monday, November 25 and Sunday, December 1.

1. Preston & South Ribble roadworks

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig When: Nov 25-Nov 27

2. Camforth Hall Lane, Goosnargh

What: Two-way signals Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Install external water meter and boundary box at depth of under 1.5 meters with minimum dig When: Nov 25-Nov 27 | Google Maps

What: Lane closure Why: [Section 50] To excavate the footway and carriageway and complete the road crossing to supply the new EV charges on the car park When: Nov 25-Dec 6

3. London Road, Preston

What: Lane closure Why: [Section 50] To excavate the footway and carriageway and complete the road crossing to supply the new EV charges on the car park When: Nov 25-Dec 6 | Google Maps

What: Multi-way signals Why: Upgade to traffic signal equipment and all assosicated equipment including ducting. works to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC When: Nov 25-Dec 13

4. Blackpool Road, Preston

What: Multi-way signals Why: Upgade to traffic signal equipment and all assosicated equipment including ducting. works to be carried out by YUNEX on behalf of LCC When: Nov 25-Dec 13 | Google Maps

