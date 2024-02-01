Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The M61 is closed southbound after a lorry crash near Chorley this morning (Thursday, February 1).

All lanes are closed southbound where the lorry is currently blocking the carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich).

Police stopped traffic shortly before 9am and motorists caught within the closure are being released via the hard shoulder.

The incident is causing long delays with traffic queued back to Clayton Brook Interchange where M61 junction 9 meets the M6 and M65.