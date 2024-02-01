M61 closed between Chorley and Horwich after crash near Rivington Services
and live on Freeview channel 276
The M61 is closed southbound after a lorry crash near Chorley this morning (Thursday, February 1).
All lanes are closed southbound where the lorry is currently blocking the carriageway between junctions 8 (Chorley) and 6 (Horwich).
Police stopped traffic shortly before 9am and motorists caught within the closure are being released via the hard shoulder.
The incident is causing long delays with traffic queued back to Clayton Brook Interchange where M61 junction 9 meets the M6 and M65.
AA Traffic news is reporting 'severe delays of 34 minutes' with traffic increasing on the M61 southbound. National Highways say the lane closures are expected to remain in place until later this morning.