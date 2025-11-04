Lollipop man in his 70s knocked down outside Burnley school and taken to hospital

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:08 GMT
A lollipop man was knocked down outside a school in Burnley.

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Lowerhouse Junior School in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley at 8.47am yesterday (Monday, November 3).

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Lowerhouse Junior School in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, at 8.47am on Monday (November 3) | Submitted

The 76-year-old lollipop man, known as Mick, was struck by a BMW. He suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene. No arrests were made. The road was closed briefly while officers and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Call was 8.47am yesterday to Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley. Minor injury to the lollipop man. No arrests."

