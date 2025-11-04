A lollipop man was knocked down outside a school in Burnley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Lowerhouse Junior School in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley at 8.47am yesterday (Monday, November 3).

Emergency services were called to the scene outside Lowerhouse Junior School in Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley, at 8.47am on Monday (November 3) | Submitted

The 76-year-old lollipop man, known as Mick, was struck by a BMW. He suffered a minor injury and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged and is recovering at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire Police said the driver stopped at the scene. No arrests were made. The road was closed briefly while officers and ambulance crews worked at the scene.

A spokesperson for the force said: "Call was 8.47am yesterday to Lowerhouse Lane, Burnley. Minor injury to the lollipop man. No arrests."