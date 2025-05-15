LIVE: M6 updates as motorists face 'severe' delays after Preston crash

A woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the M6 in Preston this morning, police have confirmed.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “At 5:42am today (Thursday, May 15) we were called to reports of a collision between a van and a lorry on the M6 northbound between Junction 31A and 32, near Preston.

“Emergency services attended and a woman in her 40s was taken to hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries,” said