There are long delays on the M6, M61 and A59 around Preston this morning.

One lane (lane 1 of 4) is currently closed on the northbound M6 after an accident close to junction 31 for Samlesbury. It is causing heavy congestion back to junction 28 at Leyland and onto the M61 at junction 9.

There are also significant delays on the A59 due to protests outside BAE Systems in Samlesbury. There is currently stationary traffic in both directions from the BAE entrance to the Thwaites roundabout.

The demonstration outside BAE is in opposition to the aerospace company's alleged arms deals with Israel

The demonstration outside BAE is in opposition to the aerospace company's alleged arms deals with Israel. One of the world's largest military contractors, BAE Systems manufactures parts of the F-35 fighter aircraft used by the Israeli military to carry out air strikes on Palestine.

Reuters news agency reports that at least 17,487 Palestinians have been killed since Israeli forces unleashed aerial and ground assaults against Hamas in Gaza last October.

Those demonstrating outside BAE in Samlesbury accuse the company of being 'complicit' in the deaths of Palestinian civilians killed in the Israeli airstrikes.

They are urging BAE and other companies to end their ties with Israel and cease all weapons, defence and supplies sales to the state.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "There are currently traffic delays on the A59, Whalley Road, close to the entrance to BAE systems.

"Whilst the road remains open, there is a significant delay, and we would encourage you to find alternative routes where possible."