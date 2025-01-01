Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A busy route through Leyland will close for seven days when resurfacing works take place next week.

Roadworks will see the full mile of Broadfield Drive closed from Golden Hill Lane to West Paddock/Lancastergate from 8am on Monday, January 6.

The road will be closed daily between 8am and 4pm until Monday, January 13.

Lancashire County Council said the road may open sooner if works are completed ahead of schedule. It said the temporary closure is required to allow patching works to be carried out to repair any significant depressions in the road.

Woodlea Road, which meets Broadfield Drive at the junction with West Paddock, will also be closed for the duration. The road will be closed from West Paddock to the back of Fox Lane between 9am and 3pm (to accommodate school traffic).

The Council said pedestrian access to properties will be maintained, while efforts will be made to maintain access for residents with vehicles “whenever and wherever possible”.

Alternative routes

An alternative route for those affected by the closure on Broadfield Drive will be as follows:

Golden Hill Lane – Longmeanygate – Schleswig Way, Moss Side – Slater Lane – Leyland Lane – Fox Lane – West Paddock and vice versa

An alternative route for traffic affected by the closure on Woodlea Road is not possible owing to the fact that Woodlea Road is a no through road, explained the Council.