Lane closures and delays on M61 after crash near Chorley

A crash on the M61 near Chorley is leading to delays and congestion this morning (December 12).



The M61 has been reduced to 1 lane after the crash at around 7.30am.

Lanes 1 and 2 (of 3) are closed on the southbound carriageway between junction 8 (Chorley north) and junction 6 (Horwich).

Highways England said the crash is leading to congestion, with delays of up to 30 minutes expected.

The incident is expected to clear between 8.45am and 9am.

UPDATE: 8.10am - Traffic officers have now moved the stricken vehicles. All lanes now running with speed restrictions.