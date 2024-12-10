Those with narrowboats on Lancaster Canal have found themselves stranded on the outskirts of Preston after a damaged section of the waterway was closed until next year.

The 41-mile canal, which links Preston to Kendal, is closed at Woodplumpton after part of the embankment and towpath collapsed near Moons Bridge Marina in July.

The Canal and River Trust (CRT) has now confirmed the stretch of canal is unlikely to reopen before the end of March next year.

A view of the Lancaster Canal at Woodplumpton. Credit: Brian Young | Brian Young

Temporary dams were put in place following the collapse on the weekend of July 20-21, and CRT has been carrying out repair work over the past four months.

But the waterways agency has revealed the scale of the task ahead in a new statement on its website and warns the canal will remain closed at Woodplumpton until Spring 2025.

What waterways bosses say

A spokesperson for CRT said: “A recent site inspection following the removal of debris has revealed that the wingwall foundation of the aqueduct is in worse condition than initially anticipated. This will require either significant remedial works or a full replacement.

“Supporting the aqueduct internally within repairs will be necessary before the foundation can be removed and replaced, alongside temporary works.

“These unforeseen challenges are expected to extend the navigation reopening date to the end of March 2025, although we are working hard to improve on this timeline.”

A section of the Lancaster Canal closed near the swing bridge at Moons Bridge Marina, Woodplumpton | Dan Hulme

Why is it taking so long to repair?

The CRT spokesperson added: “To support the bed repair, the contractor has established improved access points, enabling the safe delivery of clay to the work area.

“Additionally, a temporary access ramp has been installed to the collapsed aqueduct, facilitating the safe commencement of apron repairs.

“With this ramp in place, we have successfully removed all fallen debris from the northern side of the aqueduct. These debris have been cleared from the site, and work on repairing the aqueduct apron is now underway.

“In the breach area, 40 tons of temporary fill material used to support the three-sided dam has been removed.

“This has been replaced with 40 tons of compacted clay as a permanent solution for the hole created when the water rushed out of the canal creating a scour to the bed of the canal, further hedges have been cleared on the east side of the canal.”

The Lancaster Canal was finally connected to the rest of the English canal network in 2002, with the opening of the Ribble Link.

The first new canal in 97 years, the Ribble Link connects the Lancaster to the national network via the River Ribble, the River Douglas and the Leeds & Liverpool Canal's Rufford Branch.

On leaving the Ribble, it follows the course of the Savick Brook, and rises through eight locks to the junction with the canal