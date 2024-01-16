News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire traffic and travel updates for your journey home after snow falls across Lancashire

Follow our live blog for the latest traffic, travel and weather updates from across the region today (Tuesday, January 16).

By Matthew Calderbank
Published 16th Jan 2024, 08:33 GMT
Updated 16th Jan 2024, 14:04 GMT
Lancashire has become a winter wonderland overnight with snow continuing to fall across the whole county this morning.

A Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice is now in place as the forecaster warns of disruption to travel on roads and railways today, while an amber cold weather alert has also been issued by the UK Health Security Agency.

Follow our live blog for the latest traffic, travel and weather updates from across the region.

14:11 GMT

'Feels like' temperatures for today

The Met Office calculate a 'feels like' temperature by taking into account the expected air temperature, relative humidity and the strength of the wind at around 5 feet off the ground (the typical height of a human face!), combined with their understanding of how heat is lost from the human body during cold and windy days.

14:05 GMTUpdated 14:08 GMT

The view in Preston

13:55 GMT

Reporter Henry Liston headed out into the Arctic conditions to report on the latest bout of chilly conditions

13:52 GMTUpdated 13:55 GMT

Why does my windscreen freeze on the inside? Causes, prevention and how to clear it

As the cold temperatures continue in the UK, drivers are waking up to find their car windows frozen over.

Frozen windscreens aren’t uncommon in the winter months and the current cold snap is enough to send drivers regularly reaching for the ice-scraper.

However, it is not just the outside of the windows that can be affected as as the inside of car windows can also freeze, leading to drivers taking more time and effort to clear their cars.

Click HERE to find tips on how to clear it and prevent it from happening.

11:40 GMTUpdated 11:58 GMT

Car overturns on icy road, emergency services on scene

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash in Poulton.

The crash happened in Hardhorn Road, near the junction with High Cross Road, at around 9.55am.

The road will be re-opened in approximately an hours time, say police.

You can read our full report on the crash here.

Scene of crash in Hardhorn Road, Poulton today (Tuesday, January 16)Scene of crash in Hardhorn Road, Poulton today (Tuesday, January 16)
11:35 GMT

Police shut 'very dangerous' road after crash

Police have closed Grane Road near Blackburn and Darwen due to 'dangerous' driving conditions today (Tuesday, January 16).

The road, known as one of Lancashire's notorious accident spots, has been closed since a crash near the Grey Mare Inn in Belthorn at around 5.30am.

10:58 GMT

Full list of school closures

A number of schools have been forced to close due to the snow today.

You can find the full updated list here.

It's a snow day for some children in Lancashire as schools close due to the weatherIt's a snow day for some children in Lancashire as schools close due to the weather
10:49 GMT

Weeton road closure

Back Lane remains closed both ways due to an accident from Weeton Road to Bradshaw Lane.

The closure is leading to delays in the area this morning.

10:48 GMTUpdated 10:51 GMT

Road closed after crash in Fulwood

Boys Lane is currently closed both ways due to accident and ice from Walker Lane to Black Bull Lane.

A police spokesperson said: "Officers are on scene and dealing with a road traffic collision at Boys Lane in Fulwood.

"The road has been closed due to the collision and icy conditions. Please plan your route accordingly to avoid the area."

10:45 GMT

Chorley school closure

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Withnell has closed to all pupils due to having no water this morning.

"No water, water boiler leaking significantly. Water had to be shut off," says a notice on the Lancashire County Council website.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell has closed due to having no waterSt Joseph's Catholic Primary School, Withnell has closed due to having no water
