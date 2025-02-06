A van driver in his 50s remains in a serious condition in hospital after a crash with a lorry on the M6 yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the northbound carriageway at Bilsborrow at 5.20am.

They found an Iveco Daily Van and a Renault Heavy Tractor Artic HGV had collided. The driver of the Iveco, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital.

The van involved in the crash on the M6 in Preston | National World

Lancashire Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.

Sgt Stuart Hart, of our Specialist Operations Team said: “A man has been left with some very serious injuries following this collision, and my thoughts are very much with him and his loved ones as he receives treatment.

“We know that a number of vehicles will have passed the scene of the collision, so if you were in one of those vehicles, or have dashcam footage to assist our investigation, please get in touch with us.”

You can contact police by calling 101 and quoting log 0132 of February 5 or emailing [email protected]