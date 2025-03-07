Police were called to a fuel spill on the A6 near Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Motorists reported slippery conditions near the junction with St Michael’s Road at around 3.30pm yesterday.

A number of police attended and were later joined by National Highways, whose crews cordoned of the affected stretch of road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police were called to a fuel spill on the A6 near Guy’s Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow at around 3.30pm on Thursday (March 6) | Getty

A closure was not necessary, but police remained at the scene for a number of hours while the spillage was cleaned and the road made safe.

Witnesses reported that a motorbike appeared to have broken down near the scene, but it’s not clear whether this was related to the fuel spill.