Lancashire M65 junction closed following road traffic collision

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 1st Nov 2025, 11:00 GMT
Part of a junction on the M65 has been closed this morning following a collision.

The westbound exit sliproad at junction 8 of the M65, the Hapton Interchange, is currently closed and emergency services anticipate it will be closed for a short amount of time.

An update at 8am from Lancashire Police adds: “the westbound exit sliproad at junction 8 of the M65 is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Part of a juncition on the M65 is closed this morning following a crash.placeholder image
Part of a juncition on the M65 is closed this morning following a crash.

Personalise your LP news and daily sport round-up - sign up for our LPost newsletter.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road.In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”

Related topics:M65LancashireEmergency servicesLancashire PoliceSport
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice