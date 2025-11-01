Lancashire M65 junction closed following road traffic collision

Part of a junction on the M65 has been closed this morning following a collision.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The westbound exit sliproad at junction 8 of the M65, the Hapton Interchange, is currently closed and emergency services anticipate it will be closed for a short amount of time.

An update at 8am from Lancashire Police adds: “the westbound exit sliproad at junction 8 of the M65 is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of a juncition on the M65 is closed this morning following a crash.

“We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road.In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”