Lancashire M65 junction closed following road traffic collision
An update at 8am from Lancashire Police adds: “the westbound exit sliproad at junction 8 of the M65 is currently closed due to a road traffic collision.
“We anticipate that the road will be closed for a short amount of time, whilst we clear the road.In the meantime, we’d recommend looking for an alternative route and driving carefully, leaving plenty of extra time to get to your destination.”