Kirkham Bypass reopens after crash closes road for several hours
The road was closed in both directions following the crash.
A collision occurred on Kirkham Bypass near the Grammar School at around 10.55am on Friday.
The road was subsequently closed in both directions from Ribby Roundabout to the junction with Freckleton Street.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We expect the road to be closed for some time.
“Please can you avoid the area as we expect traffic to be heavy.”
The force later confirmed the incident was a “minor injury collision”.
Heavy traffic was building in the area as motorists attempted to divert away from the scene.
The road reopened at around 1.50pm.
