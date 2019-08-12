Jackknifed lorry leads to full closure of Lake District road popular with tourists

Have your say

A lorry has jackknifed in the Lake District causing long delays for residents and tourists.

The lorry jackknifed at the junction between the A959 and A593, near The High Cross Inn, in the Furness district of Cumbria at 11.50am (August 12).

Police have closed a stretch of the A959 and A593 in the Lake District today (August 12) after a lorry jackknifed near the High Cross Inn, 9 miles from Coniston Water.

Police are at the scene, near the hamlet of Duddon Bridge and just 8 miles south-west of Coniston Water, where the stricken lorry is blocking both carriageways.

Both the A959 and A593 roads have been shut in both directions, resulting in congestion and long delays for motorists.

Police are urging visitors to the area to avoid the roads and seek alternative routes.

No injuries have been reported, but the road is expected to be closed until later in the afternoon.

A spokesman for Cumbria Police said: "Police are currently in attendance to a jackknifed lorry on the junction between the A959 and A593, by High Cross.

"Police were called to the incident at around 11.50am (Monday, August 12).

"The lorry is currently blocking both carriageways and it is not passable by traffic.

"There are no reported injuries.

"The road will remain blocked whilst recovery takes place.

"There are tailbacks and congestion in the area and drivers are asked to plan their journey accordingly."