Onlookers gathered at the station on Saturday (July 20) to see the legendary train arrive 10.47am, leaving at 11.14am towards Lostock Hall before returning to the city at around 2.30pm.

The Flying Scotsman comes to Preston jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Flying Scotsman comes to Preston jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Flying Scotsman comes to Preston jpimedia Buy a Photo

The Flying Scotsman at Lostock Hall jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more