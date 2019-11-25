"If they can do it in NY why not here" - Your reaction after survey reveals support to end road ban for e-scooters

Almost two out of five people believe electric scooters should be made legal for use in roads in the UK, a new study suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults by Halfords found that most would use an e-scooter if it was legal to do so, with half saying they might use them to commute to work.

Survey reveals support to end road ban for e-scooters

Halfords said the safe use of e-scooters has the potential to “revolutionise” the way people travel and could help tackle pollution and congestion problems.

Spokeswoman Ella Colley says: “This research shows that there is an undeniable consumer demand for more sustainable travel options like e-scooters and many people want the UK laws to catch up with the rest of the world.”

We asked for opinions on our facebook page and here are a selection of your views:

If they can do it in NY why not here - as long as riders are on the road and can only go as fast as a bike - they should be allowed just like a bike is... safety gear of course but yeah - maybe like a proficiency test at 14 could be an idea keep little ones off the road on them but in theory it should be allowed where a bike is in my eyes.

Will Ritchie

I’m pretty sure they are not as dangerous as an old person who doesn’t understand a roundabout in a car, I’m sure they are not as dangerous as 16-year-olds on a 50cc scooter zooming around at 30+mph with someone on the back of it. I’m sure they are not as dangerous as a overworked truck driver of a 40 ton truck with idiots cutting him up all day, these toys depending on if you can afford to buy one that can do more than 10mph are not as dangerous or as common as those issues mentioned above.

Mark White

What was that film when the kid says ‘I see dead people’ Just saying.

Simon Walker

As long as there are rules in place concerning safety gear.

Jennifer Mason

Are they are illegal on British roads! Why are they given as a prize in game shows on tv?

Geoff Hunt

Maybe only in certain areas like the Prom.

James Toner

They are a blight here in Germany. They don’t wear safety equipment, they have no respect for the dangers of the road, they scoot along pavements although it’s not allowed, they ride in tandem, they ride after drinking. I am surprised there aren’t more accidents.

Elaine Rauhoft

Can’t be any worse than old goats trotting round on mobility scooters..... equality and all that

Terry Aoslin

Our roads today are only made for cars and speed it’s about time it changed. Try riding your horse on our roads - it’s horrendous they seem to be only for motorised vehicles with nutters behind the wheel.

Anne Sargeant

Ban mobility scooters if anything those areeven more dangerous.

Kevin Winterbourne

Agree with most people here. They are dangerous as they go at speed on the pavements.

Martin King