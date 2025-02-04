A Lancs dad says he “lucky to be alive” after being left for dead by a speeding BMW driver who crashed into him and fled the scene at the weekend.

Zander Sumner, 42, suffered multiple injuries in the smash on the A59 close to the Northcote hotel and restaurant at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

The wreckage of Zander's Fiat 500L after a collision with a BMW near Northcote hotel and restaurant on the A59 in Langho on Sunday evening (February 2) | Zander Sumner

He was approaching the Langho roundabout when a BMW sped past an HGV carrying cattle and crashed head-on into his Fiat 500L.

He said: “They were impatient and went to overtake but they haven’t seen me coming the other way and they must have been doing around 80mph.

“The next thing I knew there was a white flash and a huge bang.”

His Fiat was wrecked in the collision and an injured Zander managed to drag himself from his car to the pavement before losing consciousness. When he awoke, he was told the BMW driver and passenger had fled before police arrived at the scene.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken collar bone, fractured ribs and hairline fractures in his hand. He has since been discharged to continue his recovery at home.

Lancashire Police said the pair from the BMW have not been traced and urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Zander told the Post: “I managed to crawl out of the car, across the road to the pavement where I collapsed. Everyone said I should be dead.

“The people who were in the BMW left me for dead and ran off, rather than help me when I was crawling across the road.”

Zander is appealing to the BMW driver and passenger to “do the right thing” and come forward after they fled the scene of the crash on the A59 near Langho roundabout | Zander Sumner

Zander is now appealing to the BMW driver and passenger to “do the right thing” and come forward.

He added: "I hope they do the right thing and see sense really, because who would leave someone injured in the roadside like that?”

A police spokesperson told the Post: “Call was at 7.30pm on February 2, on A59 near to Northcote Manor.

“It was a collision involving two cars. Two people from a BMW left the scene. No arrests have been made.”

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 – quoting log number 1116 of February 2, 2025. | Zander Sumner

Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101 – quoting log number 1116 of February 2, 2025.

Zander added: “I would like to thank Kimberley Woodward who was a guardian angel and Billy Martin who also looked after me at the roadside, Dan and Amy the paramedics, PC Gavin and all the staff at Royal Preston Hospital who looked after me.

“I am still in so much pain, but I am so grateful I can see my kids and my family again.”