Delays on A59 and M6 as fire crews tackle huge farm fire near Tickled Trout in Samlesbury

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 31st Jul 2024, 08:29 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2024, 08:35 BST
The A59 and part of the M6 is closed due to huge plumes of smoke from a fire on a farm near Samlesbury this morning.

Ten fire engines are currently at the scene of the blaze on farmland off Preston New Road (A59).

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are advising those in the area who can see or smell smoke to keep their windows and doors closed until further notice.

They are also asking motorists to avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene.

The smoke is from a fire at a farm off the A59 near Tickled Trout | New Longton & Whitestake community

The M6 southbound exit slip road is currently closed, while Preston New Road (A59) remains partially blocked eastbound from M6 J31 (Samlesbury, Preston) to Vicarage Lane (Samlesbury).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We currently have 10 fire engines at reports of a building fire on Preston New Road, Samlesbury.

“If you can see or smell smoke, please keep your windows and doors closed.Please avoid the area.”

