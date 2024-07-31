Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The A59 and part of the M6 is closed due to huge plumes of smoke from a fire on a farm near Samlesbury this morning.

Ten fire engines are currently at the scene of the blaze on farmland off Preston New Road (A59).

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are advising those in the area who can see or smell smoke to keep their windows and doors closed until further notice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They are also asking motorists to avoid the area while the emergency services work at the scene.

The smoke is from a fire at a farm off the A59 near Tickled Trout | New Longton & Whitestake community

The M6 southbound exit slip road is currently closed, while Preston New Road (A59) remains partially blocked eastbound from M6 J31 (Samlesbury, Preston) to Vicarage Lane (Samlesbury).

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We currently have 10 fire engines at reports of a building fire on Preston New Road, Samlesbury.