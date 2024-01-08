Drivers face delays of up to 60 minutes on the M6 this afternoon (Monday, January 8).

Just one lane is open on the southbound M6 at Preston after a trailer broke loose from a vehicle and overturned on the motorway this afternoon.

Police are at the scene where three lanes are closed from junctions 32 (Broughton Interchange) to 31A (B6242 Bluebell Way / Longridge).

There is currently around five miles of queuing traffic leading to delays of around 60 minutes, National Highways reports, with further congestion back to junction 33 at Forton Services.

All traffic was briefly held by police, after which lanes two, three and four remain closed.

National Highways advise that the lane closures are likely to remain in place until rush hour, with normal traffic conditions expected to resume by 5pm.