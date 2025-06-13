Breaking

HGV crash on M62 causes large diesel spillage and 45 minute delays in rush hour traffic

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 13th Jun 2025, 08:04 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 08:17 BST

A crash on the M62 is causing 45 minute delays in rush hour traffic this morning.

The M62 remains closed both ways within J9 for Warrington following a collision involving a HGV which caused a large diesel spillage.

The M62 remains closed both ways within J9 for Warrington following a collision involving a HGV which caused a large diesel spillage. | National Highways

A spokesperson for National Highways North West said: “Contractors on scene are working to clear a large diesel spillage on the carriageway.

“Traffic is being diverted via the entry and exit slip road.”

Motorists are advised to use an alternative route.

