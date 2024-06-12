Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Heavy traffic was building on an M65 slip road following a collision in Blackburn.

Heavy traffic was building on a roundabout in Blackburn following a crash (Credit: Google/ AA) | Google/ AA

Emergency services were called to a crash on Whitebirk Roundabout on Wednesday afternoon (June 12).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The road was not closed following the collision, but police warned congestion was building on the exit slip road of the M65.