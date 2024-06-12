Heavy traffic building on M65 slip road as police deal with crash on Whitebirk Roundabout in Blackburn
Motorists were asked to avoid the area.
Heavy traffic was building on an M65 slip road following a collision in Blackburn.
Emergency services were called to a crash on Whitebirk Roundabout on Wednesday afternoon (June 12).
The road was not closed following the collision, but police warned congestion was building on the exit slip road of the M65.
“If you can please avoid the area as there are likely to be delays for some time,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
