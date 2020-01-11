Heavy congestion as weekend M6 closure disrupts Lancashire's transport network

Drivers are facing long delays as the impact of the weekend closure of the M6 begins to bite.

Traffic is at a standstill on parts of the southbound carriageway between junction 34 and the closure point at junction 33.

Traffic on the A6

There is also heavy congestion on the A6, which is being used as a diversion route.

Highways England are urging motorists to take the closure into consideration when planning journeys.

Lancashire Police is continuing to warn drivers to expect delays.

The M6 between Preston and Lancaster will be closed all weekend to allow a footbridge over the motorway to be demolished.

Traffic building up on the A6

No further carriageway closures will be required after this weekend's demolition work is completed.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place using the A6 between junction 1 of the M55 and junction 33 of the M6 at Galgate.

Highways England is removing Nan’s Nook bridge which carries a footpath between Greaves Hill Lane and Guys Farm Activity Centre over the motorway near Forton, south of Lancaster. The footbridge was installed in the 1960s but parts of it are now too low for some modern vehicles and it has only remained open with hard shoulder restrictions.