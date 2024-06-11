Camera at new Preston bus gate in Corporation Street found battered and bent, but was it vandalised?
The black, pole-mounted camera in Corporation Street was found bent and battered on Monday morning.
It’s not clear at this stage whether it was damaged accidentally in a collision or vandalised. Some have speculated whether it might be a disgruntled motorist unhappy with the new bus-only restrictions between Heatley Street and Marsh Lane, which came into force on May 21.
But if it was a deliberate attack, the vandal appears to have been misguided because this camera is not used to catch out drivers using the new bus-lane, despite a yellow traffic sign attached to the camera pole, warning drivers of bus lane enforcement.
The sign was simply fixed to the camera pole to warn drivers of the new restrictions - one of several such signs on approach to the bus gate.
In fact, this particular camera has been in place in Corporation Street for at least 15 years, with images on Google Maps dating back to 2009.
The bus gate’s ANPR cameras - in operation 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week - are located a few yards away.
Lancashire County Council has yet to start issuing fines, which will cost drivers £70. No date has been given for when the fines will begin.
For now, those caught using the bus-lane have been receiving warning notices in the post, as the Council continues to raise awareness of the new restrictions.
Lancashire County Council confirmed the damaged camera is not one of theirs and has nothing to do with the new bus gate.
It is understood to be operated by Preston City Council, though it’s not clear what purpose it serves.
Preston City Council were approached for comment.
