Harley-Davidson rider suffers serious leg injuries after crash with Land Rover in Whittle-le-Woods

A Harley-Davidson rider suffered serious leg injuries after a crash involving a Land Rover in Whittle-le-Woods.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 18:54 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 18:59 GMT
A Harley-Davidson motorbike and a Land Rover were involved in a collision on the A6 Preston Road at around 9.15pm on Wednesday (December 20).

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s, suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

He remained in hospital for treatment on Friday (December 22).

A motorcyclist and a Land Rover were involved in a collision on the A6 Preston Road

Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "This collision has left a man with serious injuries and our thoughts are very much with him and his family.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV/dashcam footage to get in touch."

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or email [email protected], quoting log number 1125 of December 20.

