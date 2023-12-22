A Harley-Davidson rider suffered serious leg injuries after a crash involving a Land Rover in Whittle-le-Woods.

A Harley-Davidson motorbike and a Land Rover were involved in a collision on the A6 Preston Road at around 9.15pm on Wednesday (December 20).

The motorcycle rider, a man in his 50s, suffered serious leg injuries and was taken to hospital.

He remained in hospital for treatment on Friday (December 22).

Sgt Pete Fyans, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: "This collision has left a man with serious injuries and our thoughts are very much with him and his family.

"I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or who has any CCTV/dashcam footage to get in touch."