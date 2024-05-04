£35k Volkswagen lost to sea after being stranded on Cleveleys beach
Going, going...gone. Crowds watched as the £35,000 SUV sank below the waves today...
A Volkswagen was lost to the sea after being stranded on the beach in Cleveleys today.
The Tiguan Allspace SUV - which costs around £35,000 new - was found abandoned and stuck in the sand today.
It appeared to be in good condition but was without its registration plates, leading some to question whether it had been stolen.
The car was visible at low tide this afternoon but will again sink below the waves when high tide returns at around 9pm this evening.
Lancashire Police were approached for comment.
