Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The countdown is on before the highly anticipated Lytham Festival 2024 gets underway - here’s how to get there.

Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to descend on Lytham Green for the hugely popular event

Headline performances from global stars Hozier, Shania Twain, Courteeners, Madness and James will take over Lytham Green from Wednesday, July 3 to Sunday, July 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to descend on Lytham Green for the hugely popular event | Contributed

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Are you visiting this year? Here’s what you need to know to help you plan your journey:

Park and Ride

New for 2024, a Park and Ride will be running from South Promenade Green (FY8 1NP) near Fairhaven Lake, opening at 3pm daily with buses running from 3pm – and return journeys from the festival site running from 9.30pm to 00.30am.

Park and ride tickets must be pre-booked HERE.

Taxi

Also new for 2024 is a dedicated taxi drop off and pick up point located at Lowther Gardens.

This will operate daily during the festival from 3pm.

Headline performances from global stars Hozier, Shania Twain, Courteeners, Madness and James will take over Lytham Green | Contributed

Bus

Service 11 and Service 11B will get you from Blackpool town centre to Lytham directly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be extra buses available throughout the afternoon to keep you moving.

Arriving at Blackpool North railway station?

If you are arriving in Blackpool via North Station, a short walk to Market Street will give you access to Service 11 and Service 11B

Or, you can hop onboard a tram at North Station straight to Starr Gate and pick up your connecting bus journey there.

Tram

If you are planning to travel by tram, Blackpool Transport will have extra buses leaving Starr Gate and heading straight to Lytham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bus stop is a short 2-minute walk from Starr Gate tram stop.

Train

Ticketholders travelling by train will arrive at Lytham railway station, with a five-minute walk to the festival site.

Check local timetables HERE.

Coach

For those travelling from further afield in Birkenhead, Bolton, Liverpool, Manchester, Southport and Stockport, the Big Green Coach is offering carbon neutral journeys securing arrival on site before the music starts.

Book direct with Big Green Coach.

All festival goers are advised to allow extra time to travel to the event | Contributed

Leaving Lytham Festival

This year, TK Maxx presents Lytham Festival are working in partnership with Blackpool Transport to deliver the ‘Blackpool Festival Flyer’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Purchase a ‘Blackpool Festival Flyer’ ticket and you will be able to access any Blackpool Transport route into Lytham Town Centre.

On leaving the festival, your ticket will be valid from the Lytham Festival transport hub located on West Beach.

You must pre-purchase your Blackpool Festival Flyer in advance to be guaranteed availability.

To purchase, click HERE.

All festival goers are advised to allow extra time to travel to the event and to ensure they book travel plans in advance.