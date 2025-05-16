Gas leak on Grane Road in Haslingden shuts road for another two weeks
Cadent Gas closed Grane Road between Waterside Road and Grane Park on Thursday, May 8, due to a leaking main.
Grane Road reopened later that day after after Cadent Gas completed their initial investigations, but was to be closed the following day so works could be carried out to repair the gas main.
However, in an updated post on Wednesday Lancashire County Council confirmed that after liaising further with the gas company, the emergency closure currently in place on Grane Road, is likely to last at least another two weeks.
They said: “We've received the latest update from Cadent Gas that the emergency closure currently in place on Grane Road, Haslingden, is likely to be needed for at least the next 2 weeks due to the work needed to renew the leaking section of pipe while maintaining the supply of gas to the local area.”
A diversion is in place via the A56 (Haslingden Bypass), Manchester Road and Warner Street.