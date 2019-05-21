Further delays on M6 after a car breaks down between junctions 27 and 28

A lane has been closed on the M6 northbound after a car broke down between Standish and Leyland.

Highways were forced to close lane 1 (of 3) on the northbound exit slip road at Standish after a vehicle broke down shortly after 12pm (Tuesday, May 21).

The vehicle is awaiting recovery on the hard shoulder and Highways officers have closed lane 1 to allow it to be safely taken away.

Highways are urging motorists to remain cautious on the approach to the scene and to adhere to variable speed limits in force.

READ MORE: Man taken to hospital after fall from bridge over M6 near Leyland

It is one of a number of incidents to affect the M6 today.

At around 9.45am, a man fell from a bridge near junction 28 at Leyland. He has since been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A lane has been closed on the M6 northbound this afternoon after a vehicle broke down on the northbound slip road at Standish.

Minutes later, shortly before 10am, a car overturned on the M6 between Preston and Lancaster. The occupants escaped from the stricken vehicle unscathed.