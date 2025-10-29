Stagecoach offers free Remembrance Day bus travel for serving military, cadets and veterans
Stagecoach is providing free bus travel to serving military, veterans, and cadets this Remembrance Sunday (November 9) and Armistice Day (November 11).
The offer applies to any serving military or cadet in uniform, those with a military ID card, and veterans wearing medals or badges attending remembrance services.
Additionally, some Stagecoach fleets will be decoorated with poppy graphics as a symbol of remembrance and respect, and destination screens on buses will display messages of support in tribute to the Armed Forces.
Claire Miles, CEO of Stagecoach, said: “Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day provide an opportunity for the public to come together and express their support for the cadet and Armed Forces community. It serves as a time for individuals to reflect on the sacrifices made by those who have served and continue to serve in the military.