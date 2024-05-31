Final phase of construction on new M55 to Heyhouses Link Road in Fylde underway
The final phase of construction on the new M55 to Heyhouses Link Road in Fylde is now underway.
The road is being built to improve access, relieve congestion on smaller roads and support plans for more housing and business development.
It will connect the existing roundabout at Whitehills Road to the north with Heyhouses Lane near Cypress Point to the south, providing better access between the M55 motorway and existing employment areas in Lytham and St Annes, with the improved link to the coast also supporting the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone and the area's vital leisure and tourism industry.
Children from Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Primary School visited the scheme this week as Lancashire County Council’s surfacing contractor Multipave NW Ltd made the most of the good weather.
County Coun John Singleton said: “What they’ve learned today is the actual building up of the highway, from the asphalt, to the chippings and all of it being rolled in.
“It was very noisy, but I think they enjoyed the experience.
“It’s certainly something to witness, and they wouldn’t have gained this knowledge had it been in the classroom. You actually have to see it in operation to understand how a road comes together.”
Work started in June 2021, with the road previously scheduled to open in April 2024.
The county council said prolonged wet weather during 2023 caused delays in the first phase of the scheme to carry out earthworks and construct drainage, which had a knock-on impact on the rest of the project.
But it said construction had been progressing well, with the road now scheduled to open in June.
