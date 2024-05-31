Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The road is scheduled to open in June.

The final phase of construction on the new M55 to Heyhouses Link Road in Fylde is now underway.

The road is being built to improve access, relieve congestion on smaller roads and support plans for more housing and business development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will connect the existing roundabout at Whitehills Road to the north with Heyhouses Lane near Cypress Point to the south, providing better access between the M55 motorway and existing employment areas in Lytham and St Annes, with the improved link to the coast also supporting the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone and the area's vital leisure and tourism industry.

The final phase of construction on the new M55 to Heyhouses Link Road in Fylde is underway

Children from Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Primary School visited the scheme this week as Lancashire County Council’s surfacing contractor Multipave NW Ltd made the most of the good weather.

County Coun John Singleton said: “What they’ve learned today is the actual building up of the highway, from the asphalt, to the chippings and all of it being rolled in.

“It was very noisy, but I think they enjoyed the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s certainly something to witness, and they wouldn’t have gained this knowledge had it been in the classroom. You actually have to see it in operation to understand how a road comes together.”

The road is scheduled to open in June

Work started in June 2021, with the road previously scheduled to open in April 2024.

The county council said prolonged wet weather during 2023 caused delays in the first phase of the scheme to carry out earthworks and construct drainage, which had a knock-on impact on the rest of the project.