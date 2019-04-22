Fight breaks out after crash on M6 as drivers hamper efforts to clear carriageway

Police say a fight broke out on the M6 after a crash this afternoon.

North West Motorway Police say there are delays heading northbound on the M6 over the Thelwall viaduct heading towards Lancashire but that attempts to get the road moving again are being hampered by drivers ignoring red Xs.

Queueing traffic on the M6 motorway at Thelwall viaduct

They tweeted: "Two lanes closed on the M6 NB Thelwall viaduct due to an RTC.

"Police in attendance assisting Highways but impeded getting to scene due to motorists ignoring the red X's. Our vehicles have CCTV fitted registration numbers have been captured."

North West Motorway Police then said after the crash that a FIGHT had broken out on the carriageway.

Just before 5.30pm they tweeted: "Lane closures set on Thelwall viaduct after a fight broke out in lanes 3 & 4 following an RTC."