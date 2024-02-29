Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family has paid tribute to a man who sadly died following a crash in Poulton-le-Fylde.

Michael Downing was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Blackpool Road when it collided with a parked Range Rover Evoque at around 12.15am on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

Michael Downing sadly died following a collision in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Paying tribute, his family said: "Michael was well liked, quick-witted, decent, and loved very much.

"He will be missed by anybody who knew him."

Officers said they were continuing to investigate the collision and urged anyone with information or CCTV footage to come forward.

Officers are urging anyone with information to come forward (Credit: Daniel Martino)

Following the collision, a spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Our thoughts are very much with the man's loved ones at this incredibly sad and distressing time.

"We are now appealing to witnesses of this collision, or to anyone who has any dashcam or CCTV footage from Blackpool Road or the surrounding areas around the time of the incident to please get in contact."